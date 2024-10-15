Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 33,512 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.