Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,883 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

D stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

