Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 23,875 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

