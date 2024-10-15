Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 147.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WELL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.14. 1,465,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,462. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

