Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 3,643 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GE opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $166.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

