Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $18.78 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $537.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.93 and a 200-day moving average of $497.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $537.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

