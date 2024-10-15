Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.85 and a one year high of $216.25. The firm has a market cap of $253.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

