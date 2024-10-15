Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 15,428 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.