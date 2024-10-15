Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 43,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

