WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WesBanco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WesBanco stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.