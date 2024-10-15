Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $71.56 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

