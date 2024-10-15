WillScot Mobile Mini Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 21,650 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,806% compared to the average volume of 1,136 call options.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

