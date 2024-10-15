Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $383.58 and last traded at $383.58. Approximately 3,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.88.

Winmark Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.25 and its 200 day moving average is $364.24.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,187,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth about $2,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

