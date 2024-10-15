WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.12 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 1698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 48.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.