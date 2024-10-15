Wormhole Tops 1-Day Volume of $95.56 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Wormhole has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $792.63 million and $95.56 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00251423 BTC.

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,684,341,094 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.31324719 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $88,078,223.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

