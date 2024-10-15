Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) CFO Joseph B. Hayek Purchases 2,500 Shares

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,463.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,793. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Worthington Enterprises

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.