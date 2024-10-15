Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

