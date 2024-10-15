Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.34.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
