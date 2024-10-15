Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.45.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.25.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
