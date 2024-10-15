YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
YASKAWA Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
