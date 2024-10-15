YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

