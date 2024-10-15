YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.77.

Several research firms have commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 571.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

YETI stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. YETI has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

