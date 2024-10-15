Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum China were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Yum China by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Yum China by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 987,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 286,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,069.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,069.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

