Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for APA in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Down 1.4 %

APA stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in APA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 406,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in APA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 151,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in APA by 357.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.