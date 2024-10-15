Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for APA in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.
APA stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in APA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 406,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in APA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 151,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in APA by 357.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
