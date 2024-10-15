Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $680,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

