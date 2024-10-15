Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $63,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,181,807.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,212,507 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.56. 1,775,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,254. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.55. The firm has a market cap of $280.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

