Zhang Financial LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.83. 250,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

