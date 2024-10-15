Zhang Financial LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $209.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,897. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $210.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.