Zhang Financial LLC Has $85.20 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,310 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $85,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,585. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

