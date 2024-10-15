Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 888,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,185. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.