Zhang Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

QQQ traded down $5.80 on Tuesday, reaching $491.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,916,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average is $463.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

