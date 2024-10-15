Zhang Financial LLC Sells 667 Shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,386,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,617,000.

NYSEARCA BKMC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $510.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

