Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Short Interest Update

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Zhibao Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ZBAO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,553. Zhibao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

