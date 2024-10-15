Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,370.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $112,370.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,537,449.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,798,056.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,074 shares of company stock worth $9,595,146. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after buying an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $42,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.