ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,420,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,498. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.10. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTO. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

