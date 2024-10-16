15,500 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth $249,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AAAU stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

