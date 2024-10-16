27,533 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,769,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $136.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

