2,991 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

