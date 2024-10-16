626 Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 155.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF accounts for 1.4% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPM. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,991,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,818,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
GRPM stock opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a market cap of $407.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $123.94.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
