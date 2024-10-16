626 Financial LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

626 Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $6,517,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 70,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

