626 Financial LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

626 Financial LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

