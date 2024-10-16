626 Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

626 Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWN opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

