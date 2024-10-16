6,648 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,480,000 after buying an additional 27,495,924 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,199,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:FXI opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.