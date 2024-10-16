7,843 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. CX Institutional owned 0.08% of NewMarket at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 142.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $2,040,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,862.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEU opened at $526.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.72. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $436.90 and a 52-week high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

