AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 177,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AAON by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $113.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

