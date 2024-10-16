Acorn Creek Capital LLC Acquires 65 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.1% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,618.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

