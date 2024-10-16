Acorn Creek Capital LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,191 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 8,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
