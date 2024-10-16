ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.