ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

