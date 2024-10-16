Adicet Bio’s (ACET) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 414,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 463,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,906,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.