Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,234,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,162,000 after buying an additional 768,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after buying an additional 547,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $34,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AAP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,727. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.