AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFCG shares. Compass Point raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma Price Performance
AFCG stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $210.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.85%.
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
Read More
