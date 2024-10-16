AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases 389 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $428,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3228 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

